CES 2017: Car-makers choose virtual assistants

Four leading car brands have announced deals with three tech giants to add virtual assistants to new cars.

Microsoft's Cortana netted two of the deals, the others went to Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant.

The announcements were made at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

One analyst said there would be a "battle of the giants" over the adoption of virtual assistants in 2017, since they can be built in to a variety of appliances.

Nissan and BMW have opted to work with Microsoft to bring Cortana to selected vehicles in the near future.