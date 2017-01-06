US election hacking: Putin 'sought to help' Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump win the presidential election, a US intelligence report says.

The declassified report says the Russian leader "ordered" a campaign aimed at influencing the election.

The report was released shortly after intelligence chiefs briefed Mr Trump on their findings.

Mr Trump stopped short of accusing Russia of interfering, saying only that the election outcome was not affected.

The report says that the Kremlin developed a "clear preference" for Mr Trump.

"We also assess Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary [Hillary] Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavourably to him," it said.