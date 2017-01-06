Understanding the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of networks & systems. January 11, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST. Mastro's Steakhouse, Washington, DC

As part of its initiative on identity and access management and cyber hygiene, ICIT is hosting a luncheon and hands-on technology lab which will educate federal attendees on how to leverage the recent CDM Phase 2 Task Order. Specifically, this luncheon will:

Provide details on how agencies can use the CDM Phase 2 Task Order to receive DHS-funded security technologies

Hear from the players included in the Task Order and learn about their capabilities and expertise

Interact with technologies available as part of the Task Order in ICIT’s on-site “Technology Lab”

Map out the solution architecture made available to agencies as part of this Task Order

With CDM, the Department of Homeland Security has handed applicable agencies the tools which can significantly improve their security posture and address one of the biggest challenges which continue to plague federal agencies. Do not miss this important opportunity.