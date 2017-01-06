Asylum Seekers Left in the Cold

While many in Serbia prepare for Orthodox Christmas, others in the country and neighboring Hungary are bedding down in freezing cold weather hoping to survive.

Temperatures in Hungary and Serbia have dropped to minus 20 degrees centigrade at night. Yet nearly 2,000 asylum seekers and migrants are sleeping rough in Belgrade, in front of Hungary’s “transit zones” on the Serbian border, or inside a tattered government-run tent camp in Hungary without enough aid.

In some cases, not only have authorities failed to provide humane conditions, they have also tried to prevent humanitarian organizations from aiding those in need.

When I was in Belgrade in late November, the Serbian government banned aid organizations from helping asylum seekers and migrants sleeping rough. Still, one aid group continues to distribute hot meals for more than 1,000 people, including children, stuck in abandoned warehouses behind the Belgrade train station. These people are stranded without heating, toilets, and showers. They burn whatever scrap they find to keep warm, inhaling poisonous fumes. To date, authorities have taken no action against the aid group, but the threat remains.