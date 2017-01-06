Defunding Planned Parenthood is an Attack on Women's Health

I spent my lunch hour today getting a breast exam. Last month, I had localized pain in my left breast, and I felt what I thought was a mass. My doctor saw me right away, and sent me for a diagnostic mammogram. Luckily, it came back normal. Today was a follow-up, just to be sure.

When I got out of my appointment, I saw the breaking news that the Speaker of the House in the US Congress has pledged to include a provision to defund Planned Parenthood in a budget reconciliation bill he plans to submit.

Make no mistake about it. An attack on Planned Parenthood will not just make it harder for women to get abortions – it will imperil many women’s access to a whole range of important health care services. Planned Parenthood is a system of health facilities throughout the United States that provide health services to at least 2.5 million people, the vast majority of whom live at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level. Planned Parenthood does provide abortions, but never with federal funds, and they make up a tiny fraction of the services it provides.