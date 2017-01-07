Paying for Trump's wall: Don't let an absurd promise distract us from a terrible policy decision

So it turns out that Mexico will not be paying for Donald Trump’s famous border wall. Politico reported this week that the Trump transition and Congressional Republicans are working on a plan to fund construction of a barrier along the Mexican border through the normal appropriations process. That means American taxpayers will be on the hook for this one.

The reaction to this news from the press has been to focus on Trump breaking his oft-repeated campaign pledge to make Mexico pay for his border barrier. “The move would break a key campaign promise when Trump repeatedly said he would force Mexico to pay for the construction of the wall along the border,” CNN reported. The cable network even framed the story as Trump letting Mexico “off the hook” on this issue, as if the sovereign nation just south of us was ever under any obligation to make good on the president-elect’s campaign rhetoric.

This is a fine example of how press accountability falls short when Trump is allowed to set the narrative. Mexico was never going to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall. Mexico is never going to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall. Trump’s campaign-trail boast that he would force our southern neighbor and key trading partner to fork over billions of dollars for an infrastructure project it doesn’t want was straight-up posturing. His continued insistence that Mexico will somehow remunerate the United States for the costs we incur while building the border wall is still more posturing, meant to prop up his initial ridiculous boast.