New FDA Guidance Addresses Medical Device Cybersecurity for Internet of Things

In 2017, numerous cybersecurity concerns relating to the Internet of Things (“IoT”) will emerge. IoT “refers to the ability of everyday objects to connect to the Internet and to send and receive data.” The network of “things” embedded with electronics, software, and sensors designed to exchange data is expected to grow to at least 50 billion by 2020.

Modern medical devices – such as pacemakers, insulin pumps, and defibrillators – use software and are connected to the networks of hospitals and other health care organizations. As a result, the safety and effectiveness of essential medical devices can be vulnerable to cybersecurity threats from sophisticated hackers – jeopardizing the health of dependent users. Indeed, a report released in August 2016 controversially asserted that pacemakers could be hacked and caused to malfunction.

In today’s world, cybersecurity threats are real, ever-present, and continuously changing. The protection of connected medical devices from cybersecurity threats involves continuous maintenance throughout the product’s lifecycle, not just during development. Without proper care, post-market innovations, features, and updates that improve a device’s function over time can inadvertently open the door to cybersecurity risks.