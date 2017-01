It became painfully clear in 2016 that hackers had found their prime target in the healthcare industry. They hit hard in the early months of the year with massive ransomware attacks that disabled entire health systems, and then just kept punching.

But it didn't stop with ransomware: Hacking, theft, attacks on third-party business associates – the list goes on and on. By the end of the year, it was apparent the healthcare industry has a long way to go when it comes to cybersecurity.