■ Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald J. Trump's son-in-law, is to be named senior adviser to the president.

■ Mr. Trump, after an intelligence report concluded that Russia tried to help him get elected, is going after ... Meryl Streep.

■ A Trump fib: You can't buy a dress in Washington for the inauguration.

■ The president-elect takes credit for a $1 billion Fiat-Chrysler investment in the United States.

