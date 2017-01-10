Strengthening Protection of Patient Medical Data

Americans seeking medical care expect a certain level of privacy. Indeed, the need for patient privacy is a principle dating back to antiquity, and is codified in U.S. law, most notably the Privacy Rule of the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which establishes standards that work toward protecting patient health information.

But the world of information is rapidly changing, and in this environment, U.S. rules fall precariously short in protecting our medical data.