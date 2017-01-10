With the healthcare industry already facing at least one cyberattack a month according to one survey, experts predict that more sophisticated breaches involving malware will occur in the coming year and that it could be “only a matter of time” before medical devices and hospital IT networks feel the full brunt of a crippling attack.
In the Crosshairs, Healthcare Industry Girds for World of Cyber Adversaries
